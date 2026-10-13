Join us at DefCamp 2026
Here we go again! The largest cybersecurity conference in CEE is closing in, and we're bringing in an all-star team: the researchers who hunt 0-days, the engineers who turn them into exploit modules, and the people who built AI Pentests powered by Specter.
Come by the booth to talk shop, get live demos, and, if you’re fast enough, snag some swag.
Find out why and how we built AI Pentests
Talk to our pentesters, researchers, and engineers
Score unique swag (you know there’s gonna be a line!)
Why you should stop by
Live demos and straight answers from the people who built it all.
Built by breakers. Brought to you live.
Our team wrote the payloads, built the detections, and reported the CVEs you've been patching. Bring your hardest questions, or that one finding you're still not sure is real. Ask us anything.
Meet Specter. And its HackerOne profile.
Specter, the autonomous engine behind AI Pentests, runs full pentests against web apps the way an experienced pentester would - and reports only what it can prove.
Before we shipped it, we put it on HackerOne like any other hunter, and the US DoD, HPE, F5, phpBB, PepsiCo, Booking.com and more have acknowledged its findings since. Come by and we'll show you how it found what it found, what it got wrong, and what we changed.
Real demos. Zero buzzwords.
One workflow to discover, exploit, and prove security issues across web apps, network, and cloud - this is what we’re bringing to the table. We'll show you how teams test continuously, go deeper when a critical app changes, and hand over evidence that survives a follow-up question from a developer, an auditor, or the board.
When & where
November 19-20, 2026
Palace of the Parliament
Bucharest, Romania
Last year, in 90 seconds
A gallery's worth of swag
Some conference shirts go straight to the gym bag. Not ours. You’ll wear ours to the office, colleagues will ask about it, friends might want to buy or steal it, you’ll win the lottery, it will change your life.
Grab yours free IF you get to the booth before the box is empty. We're not restocking, so plan your events accordingly.