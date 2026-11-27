Anubis 1.22.0 - 1.25.0 - Bot Protection Bypass via X-Original-URI CVE-2026-62314
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/TecharoHQ/anubis/security/advisories/GHSA-6wcg-mqvh-fcvghttps://github.com/TecharoHQ/anubis/pull/1616https://github.com/TecharoHQ/anubis/pull/1630https://github.com/TecharoHQ/anubis/releases/tag/v1.26.0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-62314
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 15, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- techaro
- Product
- anubis
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