Apache HTTP Server - Race Condition CVE-2026-119618
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://httpd.apache.org/security/vulnerabilities_24.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-119618https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2026-119618https://www.thehackerwire.com/critical-alert-cve-2026-119618-exposes-apache-http-2-servers-to-remote-code-execution/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 11, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- apache
- Product
- http_server
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