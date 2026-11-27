Apache Syncope Console/Enduser < 3.0.16 / 4.0.4 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2026-23794
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread/7h30ghqdsf3spl3h7gdmscxofrm8ygjohttps://github.com/apache/syncope/commit/fed74c132e940b52936468658145e5eda149878chttps://github.com/apache/syncope/commit/fb0e1bff2e1101ba23d31f1ee0abfed54278570chttps://github.com/advisories/GHSA-v84m-gfw5-hm2whttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-23794
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 3, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- apache
- Product
- syncope
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.