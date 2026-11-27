Bambuddy < 0.1.7 - Missing Authentication on API Routes CVE-2026-25505
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/maziggy/bambuddy/security/advisories/GHSA-gc24-px2r-5qmfhttps://github.com/maziggy/bambuddy/commit/c31f2968889c855f1ffacb700c2c9970deb2a6fbhttps://github.com/maziggy/bambuddy/commit/a82f9278d2d587b7042a0858aab79fd8b6e3add9https://github.com/maziggy/bambuddy/releases/tag/v0.1.7https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-25505
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 4, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- bambuddy
- Product
- bambuddy
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.