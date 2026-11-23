CodeChecker - Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-25660
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Ericsson/codechecker/security/advisories/GHSA-4v9x-cqc5-j645https://github.com/Ericsson/codechecker/commit/75b3913de500f71c382c6dc227089b951710b3f6https://github.com/Ericsson/codechecker/releases/tag/v6.27.4https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-25660
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 24, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- ericsson
- Product
- codechecker
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