Dialoqbase < 1.11.5 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary File Read CVE-2026-63189
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-63189https://github.com/n4ze3m/dialoqbase/commit/c9d128c58997d91d9786b54a0fd626206ce0f4f9https://github.com/n4ze3m/dialoqbase/pull/317https://github.com/n4ze3m/dialoqbase/releases/tag/v1.11.5
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 18, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- n4ze3m
- Product
- dialoqbase
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