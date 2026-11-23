Directus < 11.16.1 - GraphQL Introspection Control Bypass CVE-2026-35413
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/directus/directus/security/advisories/GHSA-wxwm-3fxv-mrvxhttps://github.com/directus/directus/pull/26868https://github.com/directus/directus/commit/fba89ef4d862b0a410bd7f5ff439501ce807a2b1https://github.com/directus/directus/releases/tag/v11.16.1https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-35413
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 6, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- monospace
- Product
- directus
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