Fortinet FortiMail - Path Traversal (passive) CVE-2026-104286
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://fortiguard.fortinet.com/psirt/FG-IR-26-175https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-104286https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 1, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- fortinet
- Product
- fortimail
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