H2 Database Console - JDBC URL Pre-Auth RCE CVE-2022-23221
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/vulhub/vulhub/tree/master/h2database/CVE-2022-23221https://www.leavesongs.com/PENETRATION/talk-about-h2database-rce.htmlhttps://github.com/advisories/GHSA-45hx-wfhj-473xhttps://github.com/h2database/h2database/releases/tag/version-2.1.210https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-23221
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 19, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- h2database
- Product
- h2
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