Homarr <= 1.53.2 - Unauthenticated Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2026-27797
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/homarr-labs/homarr/security/advisories/GHSA-vwqf-2f4m-2cq2https://github.com/homarr-labs/homarr/commit/fce970c70653f200ff1c73081139a77f0379bd91https://github.com/homarr-labs/homarr/releases/tag/v1.54.0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-27797
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 7, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- homarr
- Product
- homarr
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