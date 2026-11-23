Homer - Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-62253
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/sipcapture/homer/security/advisories/GHSA-rqcc-94gv-wjm9https://github.com/sipcapture/homer/pull/839https://github.com/sipcapture/homer/commit/5e90809657c9df321db191a69c6050f873f5646bhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-62253
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 7, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- sipcapture
- Product
- homer
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