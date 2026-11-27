Kestra < 2.0.0 - Unauthenticated Management Endpoint Exposure CVE-2026-73245
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/kestra-io/kestra/security/advisories/GHSA-hpj9-grjp-7vc7https://github.com/kestra-io/kestra/commit/64194247be743005029dc412676f252c281af325https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-73245
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 11, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- kestra
- Product
- kestra
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