marimo < 0.23.9 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2026-54386
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/marimo-team/marimo/security/advisories/GHSA-8m59-7xv8-735hhttps://github.com/marimo-team/marimo/pull/9789https://github.com/marimo-team/marimo/commit/fdd55c8cf6260ae23bb411dc9d9269def5cf75d6https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/marimo-xss-via-file-query-parameter-in-assets-pyhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-54386
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 17, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- marimo-team
- Product
- marimo
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