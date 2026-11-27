pyLoad <= 0.5.0b3.dev100 - Missing Authentication on Template Rendering CVE-2026-75597
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/pyload/pyload/security/advisories/GHSA-j92p-c242-7hfxhttps://github.com/pyload/pyload/commit/e80c940cd604e60d93e3164429d4fc4aac54468dhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-75597
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 9, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- pyload
- Product
- pyload
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