Recce <= 1.49.0 - Unauthenticated SQL Execution to Local File Read CVE-2026-49360
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/DataRecce/recce/security/advisories/GHSA-rh62-j648-g5qchttps://github.com/DataRecce/recce/commit/6fa9377e2d93972381d9291e154d75d3c7d79e73https://github.com/DataRecce/recce/releases/tag/v1.50.0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-49360
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 21, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- datarecce
- Product
- recce
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