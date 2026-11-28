Uncanny Automator <= 7.7.1 - Unauthenticated Recipe Disclosure CVE-2026-120846
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/uncanny-automator/vulnerability/wordpress-uncanny-automator-plugin-7-7-1-broken-access-control-vulnerabilityhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-120846
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 3, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- uncannyowl
- Product
- uncanny_automator
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