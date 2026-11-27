VirtueMart 4.0.0 - 4.8.7 - Unauthenticated Local File Inclusion CVE-2026-133335
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://virtuemart.net/news/important-security-fix-4-8-10-update-directly-hotfixes-providedhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-133335
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 25, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- virtuemart
- Product
- virtuemart
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