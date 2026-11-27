VMware vCenter - Authentication Bypass CVE-2026-123903
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://support.broadcom.com/web/ecx/support-content-notification/-/external/content/SecurityAdvisories/0/39626https://github.com/dinosn/CVE-2026-123903https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-123903
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 26, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- vmware
- Product
- vcenter_server
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