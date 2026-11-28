WP Recipe Maker < 10.9.2 - Unauthenticated Password-Protected Recipe Disclosure CVE-2026-122060
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset?old_path=/wp-recipe-maker/tags/10.9.1&new_path=/wp-recipe-maker/tags/10.9.2https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-122060
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 8, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- bootstrappers
- Product
- wp-recipe-maker
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