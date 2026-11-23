XWiki Platform - Path Traversal CVE-2026-23734
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/xwiki/xwiki-commons/security/advisories/GHSA-xq3r-2qv5-vqqmhttps://github.com/xwiki/xwiki-commons/commit/5cf6cb7https://jira.xwiki.org/browse/XCOMMONS-3547https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-23734
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 20, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- xwiki
- Product
- xwiki
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.