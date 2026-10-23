PHP2Shell is the name cybersecurity researchers use for CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619, two critical remote code execution (RCE) vulnerabilities in PHP core.

Details leaked on October 20, 2026, and PHP shipped fixes on October 21. Because the bugs sit in PHP itself, every app on a vulnerable PHP version is exposed, and attackers started exploiting them before the patch.

This guide covers which versions PHP2Shell affects, how to detect it, how to patch it, what to do until you can patch it, and how to monitor for exposed servers.