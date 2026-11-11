When a critical CVE like PHP2Shell drops, the first question is "does this affect us?" Pentest-Tools.com helps you answer it with evidence, prove it where possible, and confirm the fix.

Our Network Vulnerability Scanner works as a CVE scanner with 17,500+ detections, active and version-based, including new detections our research team builds and tests in-house for high-profile CVEs.

When we build an exploit module, Sniper takes you one step further and shows which systems an attacker could compromise.