The Pentest-Tools.com 7-day free trial: test the full product on your own assets, free
The Pentest-Tools.com 7-day free trial gives you full access to our product - at zero cost.
→ Vulnerability scanning for up to 5 assets (web apps, APIs, network, cloud), with unlimited rescans
→ Reports with evidence and remediation steps for every finding in PDF, HTML, CSV, or XLSX
→ Scheduled scans, daily updated detections, and notifications, plus full API access
See it before you test it
A quick walkthrough of what's in WebNetSec, the plan your trial runs on.
Full product access and feature depth. 7 days to decide.
For 7 days you get the paid product exactly as security teams use it every day: active checks built from real pentesting scenarios, authenticated scans behind the login page, and findings backed by evidence you can hand to developers, IT, or leadership without rewriting a line.
What's included and what it does for you
Web app, API, network, and cloud vulnerability scanning
Active checks built from real pentests: injection testing, brute-force discovery, and 75+ other web app tests, plus 17,000+ CVE detections covering both web and network.
Authenticated web scans
Log in with credentials, cookies, or a recorded script and test the pages your users actually see, where most serious bugs live.
Reports with compliance evidence
Every finding ships with the payload and response that prove it, plus remediation steps. Export as PDF, HTML, CSV, or XLSX.
Scheduled scans and alerts
Set daily or weekly scans in two minutes. Get notified when a new vulnerability, open port, or subdomain appears.
REST API and MCP server
Trigger scans and pull results via REST API, or connect your AI agents through the MCP server.
5 assets, unlimited rescans
An asset is one hostname or IP. Scan the same 5 as often as you like; rescans never count against the limit.
Who the 7-day free trial is for
We built the trial for practitioners evaluating Pentest-Tools.com for immediate use. That's why it requires a work email, and why we keep it to one trial per company domain.
IT teams
You run the infrastructure, and often, without a security team behind you, you also own the vulnerability list and the evidence requests that come with it. Use the trial to scan the change you just shipped, rescan after the patch to show the fix held, and push findings into Jira with remediation steps attached.
MSPs and MSSPs
Evaluate the tool on a client's external assets (with their permission) and test the deliverable: scheduled scans, exportable reports, and API access you can build a recurring service around. Branded reports are available as an add-on once you're on a paid plan.
Internal security teams
You need an up-to-date view of what deserves attention, and less time checking scanner output by hand. Run the trial on the assets you're responsible for and see how scan findings, evidence, and reports fit your remediation workflow. If it works on 5 assets, it works on 50.
Try it before you buy it
Not sure where to start?
Pick the asset your security team or your auditors keep asking about, run the checks they want to see, and judge the results before paying a single invoice.
Your assets, the full product, for 7 whole days.
Test it on your use case
The fastest way to know if Pentest-Tools.com fits is to run it against the problems you already have. Here's what to test in your first week, and what to expect back.
Test a web app or API before release
Point our proprietary Website Scanner at a staging or production app - it runs 75+ checks for web app vulnerabilities, from SQL injection to insecure deserialization, and applies a "Confirmed" label when it has proof. Every finding ships with the request and response that triggered it, so your developers can reproduce it without a call.
Check what's behind the login
Give our proprietary Website Scanner your credentials and test the authenticated part of your application: access control issues, exposed functionality, and misconfigurations in the pages your users actually see.
Answer "are we affected by this CVE?"
Scan the assets that run the software in question and get an answer based on your setup, not a version-based guess. Known CVEs with real impact, like React2Shell or phpBB auth bypass, show up with evidence and remediation steps, right on the day they drop.
Scan your internet-facing hosts and services
Your trial plan, WebNetSec, includes everything in NetSec, so network and cloud scanning are included from day 1. Run the Network Scanner against your public IP ranges and domains. It maps open ports and running services, flags weak or default configurations, and matches what it finds against 17,000+ CVE detections from our research team, with EPSS and CISA KEV context to tell you which ones are being exploited right now.
Find what's not in your inventory
Two of our most used tools do the discovery: the Subdomain Finder surfaces hosts you forgot about, and the URL Fuzzer finds unlinked admin panels and sensitive files, boosted by a proprietary ML Classifier that filters out false positives by 50%. Password auditing then tests the hosts you do know about for weak and default credentials. None of it shows up in a CVE list.
Based on revenue growth
Companies to watch
Best Vulnerability Management Solution (highly commended)
Compliance evidence you can check in a week
Auditors ask for four things: proof a vulnerability existed, proof you validated it, proof you fixed it, and proof the fix held.
Seven days won't cover a SOC 2 observation period or a DORA reporting year, but it's long enough to see whether the evidence comes out in the shape your auditor expects.
Findings that prove the issue, not just name it
Each finding carries the request and response data or payload that demonstrates the issue, plus a timestamp, severity, and CVE reference where one applies. That's the proof and reproducibility auditors look for, produced by the scan itself rather than by a separate reporting effort.
A timestamped log from your first scheduled scan
Schedule a rescan on day 1 and by day 7 you have a before-and-after view of new, updated, and resolved findings. Carry it into a paid plan and that history becomes the rolling evidence ISO 27001, SOC 2, NIS2, and DORA cycles ask for, instead of a snapshot produced the week before the audit.
Evidence that lands where your compliance team works
Sync findings to Vanta or Nucleus Security, push them to Jira, or export PDF reports for the auditors and the board. See how the evidence chain maps to DORA, NIS2, SOC 2, CRA, and ISO 27001.
Fewer false positives, checked
92% detection precision in web application scans
50% fewer FPs with our ML Classifier
92% success rate for AI-assisted authentication
What customers are saying
Why I would recommend Pentest-Tools.com to small teams
Pentest-Tools.com has been a big part of our journey toward being fully ISO 27001 and GDPR audit-ready. The platform made vulnerability management much easier for us — from early discovery to detailed remediation reports that our auditors could directly reference. It saved us a lot of manual work and gave us a consistent, reliable way to demonstrate our security posture. Their support team deserves special credit, especially Victor, who has always been extremely responsive and patient whenever we needed clarification or extra help. It’s rare to find this level of personal support these days.
I use Pentest-Tools.com on a monthly basis, and we have automated scans running across our key assets. It was surprisingly easy to set up assets, schedule recurring scans, and get valuable, audit-ready reports without needing extra manual effort. The results are reliable, easy to interpret, and have become part of our regular security rhythm. Overall, it’s a dependable platform backed by a team that genuinely cares about helping customers stay secure and compliant.
Omar B.
Service Delivery Manager
Source
Built by professionals for professional use
Pentest-Tools.com gives security teams one place to test continuously, go deeper when needed, and prove what matters.
Offensive security practitioners, not a product committee
Certified offensive security practitioners built Pentest-Tools.com and still use it daily on real engagements. What they learn in the field feeds back into the detections, exploits, and reports you get during the trial.
Accuracy you can check
Every finding comes with evidence, so you spend less time validating scanner output by hand. See how we compare against other scanners in our network and web application benchmarks, and how we keep false positives low.
Your data, protected
Independently audited, company-wide ISO/IEC 27001:2022 ISMS. Scan results, findings, and reports stay in EU infrastructure, in isolated workspaces, under GDPR. If you're evaluating under DORA, NIS2, or CRA, where a vendor processes data is a procurement question, and this answers it. Read more on our Trust page.
What security teams say
See why teams choose accurate results, time-saving automation, and clear reporting on Gartner Peer Insights and G2.
Run your first full scan today
Full access to web app, network, and API vulnerability assessment on up to 5 assets for 7 days. Work email and card required. Cancel before day 8 and pay nothing.
Pentest-Tools.com 7-day free trial FAQs
How does the Pentest-Tools.com trial work, day by day?
Day 1: enter your work email, confirm the plan, and add your card. Your trial starts right away. We save your card but don't charge it, and you see the exact billing date before you confirm anything.
Days 1 to 7: full access. Run deep and authenticated scans, schedule recurring ones, generate reports, and invite your team. We email you on day 4 and day 6 so the end date never comes as a surprise.
Day 8: do nothing, and we charge your card the monthly WebNetSec price for 5 assets. Your subscription continues with everything you set up during the trial. Cancel before day 8 and you pay nothing; your access runs to the end of the 7 days, then your account switches to the Free Edition. Your scan history and reports stay accessible either way.
Which plan does the Pentest-Tools.com trial cover?
The 7-day free trial covers WebNetSec, our plan for web app, network, and API vulnerability assessment. It's pre-selected at signup; there's no plan choice. When the trial version upgrades on day 8, WebNetSec is the plan you're billed for. See what's in it on the pricing page.
Can I upgrade during the Pentest-Tools.com trial?
Yes, at any time from your account. Upgrading ends the trial immediately: we charge your card for the new plan that day and your subscription starts right away, with everything you set up during the trial carried over.
Do I need a credit card to start a Pentest-Tools.com trial?
Yes. We ask for a card upfront. We don't charge it until day 8, and we never charge it if you cancel before then.
When am I charged after the Pentest-Tools.com trial, and how much?
On day 8, the day after your trial ends, we charge your card the monthly price of WebNetSec for 5 assets. You'll receive a billing confirmation by email the same day. If you cancel before day 8, you're charged nothing.
How do I cancel the Pentest-Tools.com trial?
Go to My account → Active plan → Cancel. You can do this at any time during the 7 days. Your access continues until the trial ends, your card isn't charged, and your account switches to the Free Edition.
Who can start a Pentest-Tools.com trial?
Anyone with a work email address. Personal email domains, such as Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo, Proton, and iCloud, aren't eligible. The trial is for security teams and professionals evaluating Pentest-Tools.com for immediate use, and the work email requirement ensures responsible, ethical use of our offensive security product capabilities.
Can a colleague start a second Pentest-Tools.com trial with a different email?
No. We limit the trial to one per company domain, not per individual address. If someone at your company has already used it, you won't be able to start a new one. Contact sales if you need help evaluating our product further.
I already have a Free Edition account. Can I start a Pentest-Tools.com trial?
Yes, as long as you meet the eligibility requirements: a work email and no prior trial on your domain.
How many assets can I scan during the Pentest-Tools.com trial?
Up to 5 assets, with unlimited rescans. An asset is one hostname or IP address.
Are add-ons included in the Pentest-Tools.com trial?
No. The VPN Agent and branded reports add-ons aren't available during the trial. You can add them once you're on a paid plan.
Can I invite team members, use the API, and schedule scans?
Yes to all three. Team invitations, API access, and scheduled scans work the same way as on a paid WebNetSec plan.
Can I switch to a yearly plan?
Yes. The switch takes effect when your trial ends. If you need it sooner, contact support before day 8.
What happens to my scans and reports when the Pentest-Tools.com trial ends?
If you switch to a paid plan, everything carries over: scans, findings, reports, and schedules. If you cancel, your scan history and reports remain accessible under your Free Edition account.
Can I use the Pentest-Tools.com trial to test compliance reporting?
Yes, within the trial's scope. You get the same reports, scan history, and integrations (Vanta, Nucleus Security, Jira, webhooks) as a paid plan, so you can check whether the output matches what your auditor asks for. Keep in mind that no tool produces compliance; auditors and regulators do. Pentest-Tools.com generates the technical evidence your program feeds them. See how we support DORA, NIS2, SOC 2, CRA, and ISO 27001.
Can I start a new Pentest-Tools.com trial after cancelling?
No. One trial per company domain, ever. After cancelling, you can keep using the Free Edition or subscribe to a paid plan directly.