Pentest-Tools.com vs Intruder

Intruder bills itself as ‘developer-friendly’, and it even has a neat Emerging Threat Scans automation that scans website applications for known vulnerabilities as soon as they are identified, whether you have a scan scheduled for that day or not. This can save developers who are genuinely busy with other remediation responsibilities much time and effort.

Pentest-Tools.com, however, is designed from the ground up with seasoned security professionals in mind – those who prefer to configure their penetration testing tools before setting off on an adventure. So, while Pentest-Tools.com operates as a unified platform, it is no less a toolkit of powerful tools you can also deploy individually to burrow below the surface in a defined direction.

We’ve grouped our Reconnaissance Tools for quick access, because we know you’ll sometimes want to get oriented before mapping out the next part of your engagement. And, you can also run a full Website Recon to pick up on all the issues with server-side and client-side technologies deployed across multiple hosts. Informed with a complete map of the Attack Surface discoveries on domains, subdomains, hosts, and ports, you’ll be in a better position to explore purposefully across web apps, CMSes and networks.

If you simply need to scan for web application security, you can jump straight to our Website Vulnerability Scanner. And, you can delve deeper with our pre-configured, proprietary tools that tackle the biggest web application security threats face-on, XSS and SQLi. Our XSS Scanner pinpoints Cross-Site Scripting vulnerabilities, enabling you to rapidly collate information, scan websites and networks, then exploit specific XSS weaknesses and report on them. Similarly, our proprietary SQLi Injection Scanner provides you with solid proof for SQLi risk PoCs.

On this next part of your engagement, you may prefer the agility afforded by our precision Web CMS Scanners. If your client’s technology is built on modern CMSes, you can opt to assemble scans using our dedicated WordPress , Drupal, Joomla, or SharePoint scanners to identify platform-specific misconfigurations and out-of-date plugins, templates, themes, and other components.

Finally, our Network Scanners get regular updates to track down the remaining security weakness with an infrastructure-wide scan to test internal network security as if you were on-site: